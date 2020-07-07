Mr. Clarence "Smug" Caldwell, Jr., 53, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate. Left to cherish Mr. Caldwell's precious memories: his wife, Mrs. Emma Caldwell; his father, Mr. Clarence Caldwell, Sr.; his children, Clarence Lamar Caldwell of Bronwood, GA, and Quanesha Caldwell, Montravious Stephens, Cordarious Stephens, and Darvin Stephens, all of Albany, GA; two grandchildren whom he loved very much and raised as his own, Nycori and Kenly; 21 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 7 stepchildren; 17 stepgrandchildren; five sisters, Ms. Shirley Clark of Bronwood, GA, Mrs. Anna (Henry) Thomas of Oakfield, GA, Mrs. Wanda (Charlie) Thomas and Mrs. Bernice (Eddie) Myers of Dawson, GA, and Mrs. Cynethia (Fred) Hicks of Warner Robins, GA; one brother, Mr. Rickey (Patricia) Caldwell of Smithville, GA; a special auntie, Mrs. Mattie J. Stephens; dear special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Stanley of Leesburg, GA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other loved ones.

