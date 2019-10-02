Mrs. Claria Walding Wolf, 83 of Poulan, formerly of Bethlehem, GA, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bridgeboro Baptist Church. The Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will officiate.
Mrs. Wolf was born on March 26, 1936 in Lynn County TX., to the late Horace Jackson and Willie Mae Lewis Walding. She had lived in Poulan for the past two years after moving from Bethlehem ,Ga. Mrs. Wolf was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She attended the Bridgeboro Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Bill Wolf (Donna) of Poulan, Vickie Wolf Block (Martin) of Charlottesville, VA, Sherry Lynn McWhinnie of Charlottesville, VA., and Tammy Wolf of Arizona; grandchildren, Anna Wolf, Andy McWhinie, Justin McWhinnie, Samantha Block, Jessica Block, William J. Wolf III, Brittney Wolf, Molly Barnhill, Sean Kennedy, Dean Worley and Dane Worley; great grandchildren, Paisley Barnhill and Landon Kennedy; sister, Ethel Boykin.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wolf was preceded in death by her husband, William John Wolf, Sr., on August 19, 2013.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
