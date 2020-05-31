Clark Melton
Gordon, AL
Clark Melton
Mr. Clark Melton, 67, of Gordon, AL. formerly of Colquitt died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Miller County Hospital. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Home Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Marty Henley officiating.
Mr Melton was a retired Electrician at Farley Nuclear and a member of New Home Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Roberts Melton of Gordon, AL., two daughters, Krissy Waller of Albany and Patty Price of Louisville, Kentucky. Three Grandchildren, Neil Waller, Alex Price, Penny Price and one sister, Shirley Bryant of Cairo, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Zennie Bell Williams Melton.
To plant a tree in memory of Clark Melton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.