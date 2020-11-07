Mr. Claude Charles Belcher, Jr. 85, of Leesburg, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, November 9, 2020, in the Leesburg Cemetery. Dr. Johnny Nixon and Dr. Morris Harpe will officiate and the family will visit with friends following the service.
Born November 12, 1934, in Randolph County, GA, Mr. Belcher was the son of the late Claude Charles Belcher and Ollie Hammock Belcher. He retired from Albany Technical College as Maintenance Supervisor. More than anything he loved God and his family and enjoyed his time with each of them. He was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia Johnson Belcher of Leesburg; daughters, Cheryl Frakes of Leesburg and Vickie Davis (David) of Leesburg; his sister, Joan Martin of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Chris Bashline, Lindsay Edwards, Amanda Huett and Haley Kennedy; five great-grandchildren; special nieces that were dear to his heart, Kim Lamb (Shawn) and Angie Wynn (Alan); several nieces nephews and cousins.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Belcher family.
