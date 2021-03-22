Claude DeWayne Pollock, 69, of Sale City passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Willson Hospice House in Albany, following a lengthy illness.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25 at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery (2829 GA Hwy 270 W, Sale City). Rev. Jerry Etheredge will officiate. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Born September 10, 1951 in Mitchell County, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Claude Austin Pollock and Opal Susan Pollock. He was also preceded in death by sister, Nancy Pollock Walters, brother, John Thomas Pollock, brother-in-law, William Hatcher, and nephews, Sambo and Murdock McLeod. Mr. Pollock was a graduate of Mitchell County High School and attended Albany Jr. College. Most of his career he was employed in the construction business. Early on he was employed by Smithwick Construction Co. of Albany and later he worked for Pellicano and BMR. He also served as an automobile salesman for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Albany and spent most of his adult life in Albany. Following his retirement, due to illness, he reentered the workforce and was employed by Stones in Camilla. Mr. Pollock was naturally entertaining. He enjoyed telling stories about growing up and working on the farm. He was a musician and enjoyed playing the guitar.
Survivors include two sons, Matthew Pollock of Hull and Chris Kramer (Christy) of Tucker; three sisters, Glenda Hatcher of Macon, Judy Iler Bracken (Walter) of Pelham, Vickie Workman (Andrew) of Albany; two brothers, Kenneth Pollock of Newton and David Pollock of Sale City; one granddaughter, Kendall Kramer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
