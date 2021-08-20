Claude Junior Hammock, born January 1, 1947, passed peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday August 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be one hour before service with masks to be worn at the family's request. His funeral services will be held Tuesday August 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Kinchafoonee Baptist Church with interment to follow at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery in Shellman Georgia. Officiated by Reverend Melvin Slappy.
Born in Shellman Georgia, Mr. Hammock was the son of Claude Aldine Hammock and Corine Allen Hammock. In 1964 he married, the love of his life, Patsy Barrett Hammock. He worked for Proctor and Gamble from the time the plant opened until his retirement, 38 years later.
He was an avid deer hunter, fisher, pool shooter, and poker player. Most of all he loved teaching his children and grandchildren the same love and appreciation of the sport.
He was a true family-oriented person that loved and protected his family with heart and soul.
He was our family rock, that will be loved and deeply missed for the rest of our days here on earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Claude Aldine Hammock and Corine Allen Hammock, a son Claude Aldine (Dean) Hammock, a sister Dora Ann Massey and brother-in-law William (Bill) Barrett.
Survivors include, his wife of 57 years, Patsy Barrett Hammock, daughters; Crickett Ledford (PJ), former son-in-law Timothy Bowles, Robin Apaka (Kenny), Sherry Anthony (Ben), Sons Smitty Hammock (Brandi) and Patrick Hammock.
Great Grandchildren; Lawson Creech, Lindsey Creech, Kailyn Saliba, Banks Creech, Alayna Wise, Karsyn Estes, Judah Hammock, Cohen Blankenship, Aleia Apaka and Ken Apaka.
Brothers Donald Hammock (Brenda), who was his best friend, Alton Hammock (Jane), sister-in-law Mary Barrett Millington (Allen), brother-in-law Roy Massey (Pam) and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Pall bearers will be Willis Bowles, Adam Miller, Trey Apaka, Trent Hammock, Seth Hammock, Dean Harper, Walker Anthony, Garrett Anthony, and Patrick Hammock.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Hammock by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Claude Junior Hammock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
