Claudia Belle Foster

Retired Educator
Mrs. Claudia Pouncy Foster, of Albany departed this life June 12, 2021, at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Mrs. Foster was a long-standing member of the Emanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church (former Mercer Street) where she served as treasurer, deaconess, Sabbath School teacher, a member of the Voices of Faith Ensemble, and as a volunteer at Emanuel Jr Academy. Mrs. Foster retired from the Dougherty County Board of education in 1989, completing a tenure of 38 years of service as a primary classroom teacher.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her husband, Elijah Jr. of 65 years; Mrs. Felecia Patra Hawkins, daughter; Jonathan Vaughn Hawkins (Carisa), grandson, and Claudia Patrice Hawkins Moise (Garry), granddaughter; five great-grands; 3 sisters-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.