Cleo McMillan

Mrs. Cleo "Snooks" McMillan (McQuaig), 71, passed away Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at her residence in Albany, GA following an extended illness.
She was born in Homerville, GA to the late Randolph McQuaig and Ruby Jane Kizziah McQuaig Powell. She retired from Sears as a sales associate and was of the Methodist faith. Often referred to as Memaw by her grandchildren, she also loved her pets through the years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Joseph Powell.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald V. McMillan of Albany; two children, April L. Reese (Mark) of Dawson and Lisa M. Klias (Chris) of Albany; six grandchildren, Amber Cave (Bailey), Morgan Reese, Nicholas Reese, Cason Klias, Julie Klias, and Luke Reese; three great grandchildren, Arie Cave, Lena Cave, and Lilia Reese; and a brother, Claude McQuaig of Manor.
A private graveside will be held Friday (May 8, 2020) at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor, GA.
Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of the arrangements.
