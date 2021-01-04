Mr. Cleveland King, of Denver Colorado (formerly of Albany, Georgia) passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Cleve, as he was affectionately called, was the son of Arthur and Bertha L. King of Albany, Georgia. He was married to Ruth E. King of Commerce City, Colorado and to this union two children were born: Cleveland Kristopher (Blenda) and Carla Kia. Cleve was a veteran of both the U. S. Army and the U. S. Air Force, and a graduate of Monroe High School (Albany, Georgia). He retired from the U. S. Postal Service, after 30 years, in Denver, Colorado, where he made his home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Mattye and Lillian, and two brothers: Arthur and Willie. Survivors includes four sisters; Bertha Thomas (Bonnye) of Decatur, Georgia,Beverly Reese, Virginia Harper (Booker), and Barbara Turner, all of Albany, Georgia; one brother, R. B. of Jamaica Queens, New York., Sisters in Law, Joan King of Albany and Earline Pollard of Denver and a host of other relatives and friends
Cleve will be laid to rest in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado on January 7, 2021 at 11:a.m.
