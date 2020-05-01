Clifford Leroy Mounts, 98, of Albany, GA, died April 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 2nd. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. The United States Army will perform Military Honors. A celebration of life will be held later at a time to be announced.
Mr. Mounts was born on October 18, 1921 in Salem, Ohio. He grew up on a dairy farm in Damascus, OH and after High School joined the United States Army and served in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. After his service, he was employed with Youngstown Kitchens as a designer and a factory efficiency expert
Mr. Mounts moved to Albany, GA in 2004 from Cape Coral, FL where he and his wife had lived for twenty eight years. He was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, the Alpha Sunday School class, the Dougherty County Kiwanis Club, and the American Legion Post # 30. Mr. Mounts was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Virginia "Ginny" Mounts.
Survivors include his daughters, Sherry Mounts Morgan of Bishop, GA and Terry Mounts (Price) Corr of Albany, GA, five grandchildren, Lori Morgan (Danny) Pirkle of Buford, GA, Kimberly Morgan of Boynton Beach, FL, John Price "J. P." Corr III of Folkston, GA, Clifford Scott Corr of Atlanta, GA and Mary Elizabeth (Klint) Ware of Savannah, GA and his great-grandchildren, Garrison Alexander Pirkle, Caroline Virginia Pirkle, Christian Daniel Pirkle, Ezekiel Burton Ware, Brooks Warner Ware and Josephine Virginia Ware.
Those desiring may make memorials to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
