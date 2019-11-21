Mr. Clifford Smith, 90 of Albany died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home.
His service will be Saturday 12 Noon, November 23, 2019 at Sherwood Baptist Church. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
A native of Prattville, AL, Mr. Smith retired from Pine Valley Golf Club in Clementon, NJ as the Locker Room Supervisor.
Survivors include his siblings Rufus Smith Jr, (AL) Henry Green (Carol), (AL); Lilliemae Beckles, (GA) and siblings that preceded him in death, Lucy Mae Myers, Charlie Mae Beatty, RC Smith, his surviving children, Patricia Sellers Hogan, (AL); Evelyn Smith Benson, (GA); Linda Smith Demus, (NY); Sheila Smith James, (MD); Dawn Marcus, (GA) Charles McDill,(NJ); Charlene McDill Baxter (Arthur), (NC); Derrick Smith, Velletta Smith Jackson (Tyrone), (Albany); Melvin Smith, (NJ); Eric Smith, (NY) and children that preceded him in death Clifford Smith Jr and Joyce Smith Myers. Acknowledgement to a special friend Ms. Daisy Dansby of NJ; his legacy continues through his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews other relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will receive friends 11:00 AM to service time at Sherwood Baptist Church.
Those desiring please make memorials to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
