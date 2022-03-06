Clifton McDonald, 76, of Leesburg, GA, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern prior to the funeral service beginning at 1 PM.
Born Clifton McDonald on May 20,1945 in Albany, Georgia. Clifton was 1 of 7 children born to George L. McDonald and Ella Veasey McDonald.
Clifton grew up on Washington street and started selling newspapers on the street corner at the age of 6 years old to help support the family.
When he started elementary school, his mother registered him as Clifford Ray McDonald and the name stuck. He joined the national guard at the age of 17 and served for 2 1/2 years.
At the age of 19 he met and married his wife of 57 years Carolyn Hatcher and together they had 2 children Rhonda Kay McDonald and Tracy Ray McDonald.
In 1968 he began working with Bud Greene in the heating and cooling business and Mr. Greene became a mentor and began studying the bible with Clifford and his wife. In March of 1970 Clifford and Carolyn became baptized witnesses of Jehovah God where he remained a faithful servant.
Clifford opened his first buy here pay here car lot in 1974 and became known as "The walking mans friend." He thoroughly enjoyed the car business and eventually opened McDonalds used cars and continued to provide service to his customers with dignity, respect and a large sense of humor for over 37 years. He was always known as a fair and caring businessman. Clifford McDonald's name could not be said without a smile or laughter coming across your face. He sense of humor was enormous and he brought laughter to everyone he came into contact with.
One of the many qualities that will be missed about Clifford along with his sense of humor will be the encouragement he gave to people who were down hearted. His presence, kindness and words of encouragement will be dearly missed.
Clifford was proceeded in death by his parents, and a brother George L. McDonald Jr. 3 sisters Julia Mae Love, Mary Smith and Odell McDonald and a great grandchild Coen Elisha Coley and a special nephew Richard Love of Maryville, Tennessee.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn McDonald. Daughter Rhonda McDonald Harper. Son Tracy McDonald (Shannon). His favorite Granddaughter Darian Grant, his favorite Grandson Garrett Coley; 2 great grandchildren, Kayden Bartlett and Laurel Grant; brother Bobby McDonald; sister Catherine Tucker and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
