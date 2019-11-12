Clinton Allen

Clinton "Clint" Howard Allen, 63 entered into eternal rest last week. His passing was unexpected although there is consolation in knowing his final hours were spent at his lakeside retreat on Lake Blackshear; a place he truly loved and enjoyed. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Mr. Allen was born in Columbus, GA on October 4, 1956 to Mrs. Floyce Ward Allen and Mr. Howard A "Dunkey" Allen. Clint grew up in Columbus and went to work for Lummus Industries after graduating high school. In 1979 he accepted employment with Miller Brewing Company and relocated to Albany, GA. Clint was proud to be a 2nd generation union member following in his father's footsteps who was a lifetime member of the Communication Workers of America. He was initiated as a member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 1870 and transferred his membership to Local 2699 after being employed at the Albany brewery.
Mr. Allen was generous to a fault and dedicated much of his time and energy to serving and assisting others. He held numerous positions with his union including steward, committee man, trustee, secretary/treasurer for Local 2699 and IAM District 131, delegate and vice president to the GA State Council of Machinists. He also served as President to the Albany/Southwest GA Labor Council, served as delegate and committee man to the GA AFL-CIO, served as Executive Vice President to the Dougherty County Democratic Party as well as serving on the Board of Directors with the Albany United Way. He received a Lifetime achievement award in 2015 from the IAM and was the recent recipient of the True Blue Award from the GA AFL-CIO.
Mr. Allen married his beloved Nim in 1985. They shared a good life together and were passionate about the canine family they maintained. Clint's faithful companion "Rufus" was with him in his final hours. Following retirement in 2015, Clint and Nim spent much of their time between home in Albany and home at the Lake Blackshear retreat.
Mr. Allen somehow found time for personal interests as well. He loved to fish, hunt, and spending time at the shooting range. He also loved motorcycles and had a special devotion to his old chevy truck, "Big Red" which he was restoring. He also dearly loved the football program at Alabama. Mr. Allen is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Nim, Brother Clay and wife Darleen and one niece. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Albany Humane Society. Roll Tide and may you rest in peace my brother.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
