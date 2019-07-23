Clyde Devane Daniel, 77 of Cuthbert, GA passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Willson Hospice House in Albany. Funeral services will be conduct at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Lunsford Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Eastview Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Ben McFather will officiate.
Clyde was born on August 16, 1941 in Cuthbert the son of the late Jeffie and Nellie Gill Daniel. He was a retired Truck Driver for Southland Timber Co. and a member of the Baptist Faith. He was the last of 9 children having been preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, Rena Giles, Mildred Thomas, Lizzie Mae Marshall, Gladys Motley and Imogene Sutton and 3 brothers, Wheeler E. Daniel, Billy Daniel and Jimmy "Mullet" Daniel.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ellis Daniel, 2 sons, Dennis Ray Daniel of Brunswick, GA and Darryl Dale (Tina) Daniel of St. Simons, GA, a step-son, Playol K. (Adrianne) Shippey, III of Columbus and 5 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148 www.lunsfordfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.