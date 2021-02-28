Mr. Clyde F. "Bo" Tyler, Jr., 69, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Lillian Carter Health & Rehabilitation, in Plains.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Steve Hood officiating.
Bo was born on November 11, 1952, at Ft. Benning, GA to Clyde and Artie Tyler. He spent the majority of his life in Albany, GA. After graduating from Dougherty High School in 1970 he went on to attend Darton College. Bo started his career at Harvey's Supermarket and retired with them in 2020.
Bo loved his family and friends more than anything else and always sent everyone a birthday card on their birthday. He loved to make people feel special. Bo loved watching all types of sports. He especially loved the Florida State Seminoles football team and enjoyed cheering them on.
Bo was preceded in death by his father, Retired MGySgt. Clyde F. Tyler, Sr., his mother Artie L. Tyler, and his sister, Barbara Gayle (Tyler) Bordeaux.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Everette Bordeaux; niece, Michele Deans (Ken); nephew, Kris Bordeaux; two great-nieces and a great nephew, Ashley Deans, Austin Bordeaux, and Madison Bordeaux; his aunt, Sue Ferrell; and his two best friends, Cheryl Willoughby and Johnny Wisham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
