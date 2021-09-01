Clyde Walter Spurlock, 62, of Leesburg, GA, passed away September 1, 2021 at Phoebe Putney North Medical Center. The family will have a private viewing held Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home, Those desiring may send flowers to Mathews Funeral Home.
Mr. Clyde was born in Hahira, GA on November 2, 1958 to Jesse and Ruby Spurlock. He enjoyed taking his grandkids fishing and attending all of their baseball games and dance recitals. He also enjoyed date night and watching jeopardy every evening. His favorite thing to do was spending time with all of his family, family was everything to him.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years; Angie Spurlock of Leesburg, GA, his daughters; Shalyn Dykes of Leesburg, GA, Stephanie Tiller (Brett) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Lauren Butts (Josh) of Leesburg, GA, seven grandchildren; Madison Dykes, Griffin Dykes, Ashley Tiller, Ryland Butts, Grace Tiller, Beau Butts, and Anderson McGuire, one great-grandchild; Oaklyn Dykes, his brother Earl Spurlock of Valdosta GA.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.comMathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Spurlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.