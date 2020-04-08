CMSGT John Martinez
Albany, GA
CMSGT John S. Martinez
CMSGT. John S. Martinez, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of Lone Pine, CA CMST Martinez served in the U. S. Airforce for 30 years and retired from Civil Service after 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen A. Martinez.
Survivors include his children, Beverly Martinez, Jeannie Celaya, Edward Martinez and Doris Martinez, grandchildren, Corey, Chris, Stevie, Lila, Stephanie, Casey, Amber, great-grandchildren, Chase, Clayton, Ryan, siblings Mary Borges, Marty Martinez, Cindy Reilly and George Tapia.
