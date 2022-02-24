Coach Don Daniel, age 83, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, born on May 29, 1938 in Sumter County, Georgia, the son of the late Luke and Edna Daniel.
Coach Daniel served in the US Navy as a Medic for four years and earned his Bachelors Degree from West Georgia College and Masters Degree from Albany State University. While at West Georgia College he earned the title of national tennis champion. He taught and coached at Villa Rica High School from 1964 to 1970 and later retired after 45 years at Terrell Academy in Dawson, Georgia. He coached a variety of sports but was best known as the head basketball coach winning a number of championships. In his honor, Terrell Academy named the school gym the "Don Daniel Alumni Gymnasium". He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dawson, Georgia. His favorite hobbies were basketball, football, tennis, fishing and gardening.
Survivors include his nephew, Mike (Betty) Speir; great niece, Kelli Speir; cousins, Samye (Mikey) Waldal and their daughters, Lauren Waldal, Kristin Waldal and Madison Brown; Lauren's twins Olivia and Sawyer and cousin, Georgiann Wishard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Speir.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Don Daniel Alumni Gymnasium in Dawson Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Terrell Academy in his honor.
