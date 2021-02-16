Col. Robert Richey Granville, Jr., M.D. (U.S. Army ret.) died February 13, 2021 of Covid-19 at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Georgia. Born in New York City on March 3, 1950 to Robert and Jean Dunkle Granville, Rob spent his childhood in the Northeast and Saint Louis. After graduating from Reed College, he earned his medical degree from Oregon Health and Science University. Rob proudly served his country in Panama, in the Middle East and at military hospitals in El Paso and San Antonio, first as a general medical officer and then as an orthopedist. He treated all his patients with skill, compassion and respect, with special empathy for soldiers suffering life-altering combat injuries. Possessing a robust sense of humor and a vibrant and heroic approach to life, Rob was an avid outdoorsman. He came to love Southwest Georgia's natural environment and especially the warm, supportive friends he found there. He is survived by his son Joe Granville, wife Jennie Barb, sister Sandy Sheehy, nephew Pat Rabin and devoted friends, especially Herbert Gladin. Rob's family is grateful for the expert and attentive care he received from Dr. William White and the team at Crisp Regional Hospital. At Rob's request, there will be no formal memorial service. Those wishing to make gifts in his memory may contribute to Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org) or the charity of their choice.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- New standards will take the guesswork out of choosing the most effective face masks
- A comedian handed out $13,000 to hospitality workers at a New York bar
- James 'Whitey' Bulger's former rogue FBI informant handler John Connolly granted conditional medical release from prison
- Why water is a huge issue for Texans right now
Garage
ESTATE SALE, 2106 Schley Ave, Fri. Feb. 19 and Sat. Feb. …
Estate
Frances Patrick Estate Sales & Liquidations, LLC 229-…
Job
$50,377
Secondary School History Teacher (Camilla, GA) Teach Hist…
Most Popular
Articles
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
- Georgia's grades on tobacco control: Four 'F's', one 'D'
- Chief Justice Harold Melton leaving Georgia Supreme Court
- More than 1 million Georgians have gotten first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Cynthia H. "Cyndi" Lawrence
- Tracking device stolen from Georgia pharmacy leads to suspects
- Rev. Robert "Bob" Lamar Prince
- Vitamin C, zinc don't lessen Covid-19 symptoms, study finds
- Americus native elected to State Transportation Board
- The final five-time 'Jeopardy!' champ during Alex Trebek's tenure has died at age 24
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: 10 reasons this Albany home steps away from Doublegate Golf Course could be for you
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features lava rock kitchen island from UGA legend Fran Tarkenton's home
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption right now at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb 17
- PHOTOS: These pets are available for adoption at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb. 9
- ON THE MARKET: Contemporary Albany home located in golf club features fountain, gunite pool
- Best dog movies of all time
- Best albums of all time by Black artists
- 25 things we've learned about the moon since 1969
- 50 Black writers whose impact went beyond the page
- Top 100 TV shows of the ’60s
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.