Funeral services for Colin Kelly Smith, 61, of Pelham will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Rev. Ed Green and Rev. Carl Stokes will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Born July 30, 1959 in Callahan, Fl he was the son of the late Toy R. Smith and Barbrie Ann Morrell-Horne. Mr. Smith passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a forklift operator with Miller-Coors Brewary. He was married to Crystal Howell Smith for 39 years of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include his son Jeremy Smith of Pelham, two daughters, Brittney Tyson of Pelham and Jessica Watson of Albany; grandchildren, Chloe Fenton, Ashlyn Cowart, Arissa Curry, Nathan Tyson, Mason Tyson, Teal Tyson and Piper Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Walton Smith. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham Services will be livestreamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home Facebook page for those not able to attend

To send flowers to the family of Colin Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.