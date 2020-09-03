Funeral services for Colin Kelly Smith, 61, of Pelham will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Rev. Ed Green and Rev. Carl Stokes will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery. Born July 30, 1959 in Callahan, Fl he was the son of the late Toy R. Smith and Barbrie Ann Morrell-Horne. Mr. Smith passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was a forklift operator with Miller-Coors Brewary. He was married to Crystal Howell Smith for 39 years of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include his son Jeremy Smith of Pelham, two daughters, Brittney Tyson of Pelham and Jessica Watson of Albany; grandchildren, Chloe Fenton, Ashlyn Cowart, Arissa Curry, Nathan Tyson, Mason Tyson, Teal Tyson and Piper Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Walton Smith. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham Services will be livestreamed on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home Facebook page for those not able to attend
