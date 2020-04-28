Colista Hasty Bridges, 96, of Baconton died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehab in Leesburg.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Springhill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born March 15, 1924 in Mitchell County, Mrs. Bridges was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Hasty and Rosa Lee Vines Hasty. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, two brothers, and nine nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bridges was a member of Springhill Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great great nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Schley Baptist Church, 231 Schley Church Rd., Moultrie, GA 31768.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
