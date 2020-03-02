Leesburg, GA
Collins Cecelia Jones
Collins Cecelia Jones, infant daughter of Leigh Collins Jones and Joseph W. Jones, Sr., now rests in the precious arms of Jesus.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00p.m. Rev. Matthew Schluckebier and Rev. Robin Chaplin will officiate. Collins will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Bonaire Cemetery with Rev. Andy Pickens officiating; the minister who married her parents.
She was in her mothers loving womb for 29 weeks and was prayed for, sung to, and adored by her mother and father; from the time we found out about her, her daddy would play the piano and sing "Jesus loves me," and as she grew bigger we would feel her kick when he sang. On February 24th our baby fell asleep from an abruption and safely returned into the arms of our loving savior. We cannot bring her back to us, but we can go to where she is in Heaven. She is so loved and will always be in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her siblings , Natalie A. Jones and Joseph W. Jones, Jr. all of Leesburg, her maternal grandparents, Ann Woodard Watson of Kathleen, Keith D. Watson of Kathleen and great grandmother, Bonnie Sue Watson of Bonaire; paternal grandmother, Nancy E. Jones; special aunt, Brenda K. Jones of Hogansville, and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins and extended family.
Matthew 19:14 Jesus said, "Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven."
The family will be at the home of her parents at 122 Quail Street, Leesburg, GA 31763.
(Written in Love by her Mother and Father)
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg , GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
