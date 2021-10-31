Connell "Connie" Gene Frazer, 69, died October 22, 2021 in Athens, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206.
Born January 23, 1952 in Gainesville, FL, she was the daughter of the late Betty Gene Scott Frazer and Eley Cappleman Frazer, III. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Spooner Frazer and a nephew, Benjamin Forrest Rawlins.
Survivors include a son, James Hunnicutt Frazer, Troy NY; daughter, Alexandra Byron Frazer, Troy, NY; brother, Eley Dantzler Frazer, Opelika, AL (Dale); sister, Miriam Frazer Howard, Comer, GA (David); nieces, Emily Rawlins Brown (Seth), Watkinsville, GA and Sarah Elizabeth Frazer, Athens, GA; nephew, Scott Dantzler Frazer, Opelika, AL; great nephew; Frazer James Brown; great niece, Eleanor Margaret Brown
Connell G. Frazer "Connie" dedicated her life to helping others, especially children with disabilities. Connie began her career in education by completing her undergraduate degree at Valdosta State University. She returned to Albany, GA and taught a special needs kindergarten class while completing her Masters Degree at VSU. In 1981 she enrolled at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley where she completed her PhD coursework. While finishing and defending her dissertation, Connie taught as part of a federal grant program at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. In 1985 Connie accepted a position at Russell Sage College, and she and her son Jimmy moved to Troy, NY.
Connie's career with RSC spanned 30 years during which time she built her family by adding son David and daughter Alexandra. Connie was a gifted and beloved professor, who served in many leadership positions at RSC including Chair of the Department of Education, Dean of the Graduate School, Dean of the School of Education, and finally Director of Sage Online. Connie became well respected as an expert in the area of Special Education, often advocating for students and their families in the Albany-Schenenctady-Troy area. She served on numerous and diverse community boards in various leadership positions, among them Living Resources, a not-for-profit agency committed to supporting adults with developmental disabilities living in the community, and the Troy Public Library Board. Most of all Connie was truly generous, loving, and well-loved by friends and family.
Connie's family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care provided by Ms. Lillie Taylor, Ms. Linda Colbert, Ms. Angela Williamson, Ms. Sandra Sorrells, and the staff at Manor Lake Assisted Living Facility, Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to:
The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd St., Troy, NY 12180
Living Resources Foundation, 300 Washington Ave Ext, Albany, NY 12203
Lebanon Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 63, Five Points, AL 36855
Chattahoochee Humane Society, 3265 Fairfax Bypass, Valley, AL 36854
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
