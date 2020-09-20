Connie Louise Huddleston Cambron, 70, of Albany, was called home to the Lord on September 20, 2020, at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation in Albany, GA.
She was born to the late Alfred and Nell Huddleston, February 22, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee. Connie graduated from Marietta High School in 1968 and attended the University of Tennessee. Throughout her life she lived in parts of Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Georgia before finally moving to Albany in 2012. Upon arrival in Albany, she immediately joined Sherwood Baptist Church and became an active member where she developed strong and lasting relationships with many new friends. She genuinely cared about others and even as she was going through her own personal storms, she would find the time to ask about others and how they were doing. She was a strong woman of great faith with an unbelievable ability to forgive and pray for others. She was a true people person that wouldn't mind talking and listening to anyone. She was a person that loved and took great joy in deliberately choosing gifts that made meaningful connections to a person. In her spare time, she loved playing cards, making jewelry, coloring, and listening to music. What she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Connie is survived by her children: Justin Cambron, of Greensboro, NC; Jim and Janelle Cambron-Mellott, of Houston, TX; Jordan and Sacajawea, of Albany, GA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Johnathon Cambron, Peyton Cambron, Morgan Cambron, Jadyn Cambron, Bryce Cambron, Isaac Mellott, and Abigail Mellott. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Huddletson Kramer and Nell Huddleston, and other family members and close friends.
Her funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Wednesday prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. The interment service will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family asks to follow all social distancing guidelines.
