Connie Truluck
Lake Wales, FL
Connie L. Hurst Truluck
Connie L. Hurst Truluck of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born December 20, 1950 a native of Baker County, Georgia to the late R.J. and Ethel (Ray) Lanier. Connie has been a resident of lake Wales since 2005 coming from Lakeland where she resided from 1975 to 2005. She was a retired Office Manager and of the Methodist Faith. Connie was a wonderful dedicated mother that loved her family dearly, she was a great cook, enjoyed air boating, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. She loved her little dog and was a passionate baseball fan cheering for the Rays and Braves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne Truluck, her brother, Bobby Lanier.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Leigh Odom of Polk City, Fl.; son, Charles Edward "Eddie" Hurst, II of Lake Wales; sister, Gail Harrell of Patmos, Georgia; brother, Mike Lanier (Mamie) Newton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Christine Lanier of Douglas, Georgia; 5 Grandchildren , 4 great grandchildren, father of her children Charlie (Buddy) Hurst, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date by the family in Patmos, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823 or The American Cancer Society, 809 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lake Wales, Florida 33853
(863) 676-2541
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
