Constance Mae Burkes

Dr. Constance Mae Hines-Burkes
"If I can help someone as I pass through this World, then my living has not been in vain"
Constance Mae Hines was born on October 9, 1946, in Winston-Salem, NC. Constance grew up on the south side of Winston-Salem; receiving her primary education at both Mebane and J. D. Diggs Elementary Schools. She attended Columbia Heights Junior School and graduated in 1964 from A. H. Anderson High School. Dr. Burkes had achieved a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology, a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling, a Master of Social Work Degree and as Ed. D. in Counseling Education and Multicultural Education. She had acquired professional certifications that are utilized within the delivery of therapeutic and vocational services. She had over 25 years of service in Education and the social service arena.
While growing up, Constance was very active in both her church and the community. Constance accepted Christ at Waughtown Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. E.L Grant; where she was a member of the Junior Usher Board, the Junior Choir, the Junior Missionaries, the Sunbeams and helped to start the College Day Program, recognizing high school graduates. In the Belview Community she helped to start the Aurora Girls Club for younger girls, worked as a Candy Stripper at Kate B. Reynolds Hospital and worked with the ESR, (Experiment in Self-Reliance).
Dr. Burkes was active in Civic, community and professional organizations and had spearheaded numerous programs in the communities where she lived and or traveled. She served professorship at West Virginia University and Albany State University. She served as Democratic Chair for Dougherty County. She was a Charter member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. at West Virginia University.
Dr. Burkes was the recipient of many prestigious International, National and community awards and honors. This extensive list included: The Fulbright Scholar; Japan American Cross- Cultural Travel and Studies Award (from America); Japan American Cross-Cultural Travel and Studies Coordinator Conference (from Japan); 2,000 Notable American Women: Who is Who Worldwide; Personalities of America; American Biographical Institute, Inc. Research of Advisors; International Who's Who of Professional and Businesswomen: and Who's Who 1993.
Dr. Constance Burkes' transition, from this earthly existence was preceded by her Mother - Virginia Mae Hines-Thompson; her Siblings - Alfonzo Earl, (Mustafa, Toby) Hines, Betty H. Newman, Virginia H. Linville, Flay Hines, Jecova Hines, Baby boy Hines, Austella H. Whittington, Audrey H. Williams, Sandra K. Hines and Freida R. Thompson; her Son-in-law, Shelton Sequo Zeon, II.
She leaves to honor her presence - her Daughter, Arthena Nicole Zeon; her Grandchildren, Kierra Alease Zeon, Shelton Sequo Zeon, III and Nyemah Hawa Zeon; her Siblings - Alease Reid, Jeanette H. Kelly, Carl Hines, Fanetta H. (Clarence, Sr.) Gore and Earlyne H. (Dale, Sr.) Martin; as well as many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
The Homegoing Celebration of Life Service honoring the life of Dr. Constance Burkes will be announced at a later date.
