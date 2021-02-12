Cora Harris Corbitt Dasher, 91, of Albany, GA passed away, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Lee Co. Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 15, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Private family interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Kirkland, GA, Mrs. Dasher was raised in Pearson, GA and lived in Willacoochee, GA before moving to Albany, GA in 1947. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church before its closing and then joined and served Avalon United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hopson Glisson Corbitt and Lora Fussell Corbitt, husband, Robert Lee Dasher, Sr. and her siblings, Louise Goodman, Curtis Corbitt, Jathon Corbitt, D. L. Corbitt, Devon Corbitt, Leneve Paulk, Wealthy Holt.
Survivors include a son, Robert L. Dasher, Jr. (Barbara), Albany, GA, a sister, Bea Pounds, Deland, FL, granddaughters, Mary Beth McInvale (Rex), Canton, GA, Julie Cramer (Marcus), Macon, GA and great-grandchildren, Will, Anna, Evan, Molly and Brinlee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.