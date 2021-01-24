Cornelia Moore Modeste

Cornelia "Pinky" Moore Modeste, passed away on January 16th, 2021 after a four-week long battle with COVID-19. She left earth in the same way she lived her life - fighting. Pinky was a loving and devoted mother, beloved sister and friend to everyone whose life she touched. She lived an impactful life and left the world better than she found it.
Pinky was born November 17th, 1951 to Janie Belle and Richard Lee Moore in Monticello, Florida. Pinky was the fifth of 10 children. She leaves behind seven siblings: Jerry Moore (Saundra), Tallahassee; Cynthia Moore Chestnut (Charles, III), Gainesville; John 'Bubba' Moore (Gladys), Decatur, GA; Michael Moore (Juanita), Tallahassee; Mary Jane Hall (Elbert), Mt. Dora; David Moore, Boston, MA and Barbara Austin, Gainesville. Three children, Samuel 'Shing' Shingles, Albany, GA; Christina Barriner (Jamar), Tallahassee and Janie Brissett (Romain), Pensacola, FL. Six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, 1:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery, 1601 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be held, Thursday, January 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Powerhouse Church of God in Christ, 454 Belair Road, Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to the Go Fund Me College Scholarship Fund for her Grandson, Christopher Dillion Hannah, for more information visit www.foreverpinky.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL 352-372-2537
