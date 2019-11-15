Cornelius Hall

Mr. Cornelius "Neil" Hall, 52, was called home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr., will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery at Red Hill in Parrott, GA.
Mr. Hall leaves to cherish his precious memories to his devoted parents Sirreatha Sr. and Rosie Hall of Parrott, GA. five children ~ Quindrikia Hall of Atlanta, GA, Corbrenton (Deanna) Hall of Jonesboro, GA, Jasmine Lewis of Leesburg, GA, Takiera Miller and Sintaneous Ross of Dawson, GA; two brothers James (Cassandra) Hall of Leesburg, GA, and Sirreatha Jr. (Vangela) Hall of Americus, GA; one sister Courtney Hall of Albany, GA; nine grandchildren; a grandmother Annie Mae Hall of Dawson, GA; a long-time dear friend Sherena Reid; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
