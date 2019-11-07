Craig Carson Howell, 49, of Albany, GA died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Joshua Copron and Pastor Brynn Copron will officiate.
Born in Albany, GA, Craig attended Riverview Academy and graduated from Westover High School and attended Valdosta State College. He was an instructor at Lee State Prison and was of the Christian Faith. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Paige Howell.
Survivors include Cari Mixon Howell and a daughter, Carson Claire Howell both of Leesburg, GA and his parents, Kay M. Carnes and John H. (Jack) Carnes, Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in honor of Carson Howell to Providence Church Building Fund, 2504 Archwood Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.