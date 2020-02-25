Crystal Gibson

Leesburg, GA
Crystal Lee Gibson
Crystal Brown Gibson, age 68, of Leesburg, died February 23, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 27th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
A native of Albany, Ms. Gibson retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base Maintenance Center in 2015. She was of the Baptist faith and a 1969 graduate of Albany High School. Her time was most spent preparing Operation Christmas Child boxes for Samaritan's Purse with her daughter, son-in-law, and nephew.
Ms. Gibson is predeceased by her father, Swayneland Kelly Brown; her mother, Wanna Beatrice Patterson Brown Cooper; her sister Tara Brown Pollard; and her brother-in-law William Brian Pollard.
Survivors include a daughter, Wanna Sites and her husband Shawn of Leesburg; a sister, Claire Smith and her husband Guy of Longview, TX and their children Wendy, Tracie and Anna all of Van Buren, AR; a brother, Michael Brown, his wife Presey and his son Mason all of Leesburg; four great nieces, three great nephews, one great great-niece and one great great-nephew.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home
375 US HWY 19 S
Leesburg, GA 31763
Feb 28
Graveside
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
1907 Dawson Rd.
Albany, GA 31707
