Curt Orr Hall Jr. died peacefully at his home on April 8th. He was born in Albany, Georgia at Phoebe Putney Hospital on October 18, 1922 and grew up on his family farm in Baker County. After graduating from the University of Georgia he joined the US Army Air Force and served as an instructor pilot during World War II. In 1946 he married his long-time sweetheart Mamie Peacock of Albany. He was recalled by the US Air Force at the outbreak of the Korean War to train jet fighter pilots. In 1955 he went into the real estate business joining Plantation Services selling and managing farms and plantations.
His career in real estate lasted over 65 years and he developed friends from all walks of life and from far and wide. He loved the land and he loved to hunt and fish, especially wild turkeys. At the age of 98, just days before he died, Curt got his last turkey while hunting with his good friend, Terry Kile.
Even more than hunting Curt Hall loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, counselor and role model. He almost never lost his temper; but, if he were disappointed in something, he had a look in his eye that spoke volumes. Curt was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Peacock Hall, who died in 2009. He is survived by their two children, Chip Hall (Betsy) and Menard Hall, grandsons Thieme Hall, and Curt O. Hall, lV (Jade) and great granddaughter, Hannah Hall.
There will be a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, April 20th, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 212 N. Jefferson Street, Albany, GA 31701; or to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Dr., Albany, Ga 31707 or a charity of your choice.
