Mr. Curtis Etheredge, 60 of Sylvester, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care Sylvester.
The family will have a private graveside service at the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Etheredge and Rev. Brian Norton will officiate.
Mr. Etheredge was born on June 14, 1959 in Dougherty County, to the late Thomas Gerald and Julia Christine Apperson Etheredge. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was a retired truck driver. Mr. Etheredge loved fishing and being outdoors, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of the Evergreen Baptist Church.
Survivors include his brother Keith Etheredge and a sister, Kathy Dell all of Worth County; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Etheredge was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Angeline "Angie" Etheredge on July 17, 2007, and a brother, Alan Etheredge on November 11, 2013.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
