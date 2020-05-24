Curtis Golden

Curtis Leroy Golden, 85, of Albany, GA passed away on May 22, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Keith Smith and Rev. Bruce Smith will officiate.
Mr. Golden was born on July 20, 1934, in Nashville, GA, to the late Wiley and Laura Golden. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked hard providing for his family until retiring from Golden's Firefighting Equipment in 2002. He was an avid Raccoon Hunter.
Survivors include four sons Paul (Cassandra) Golden, Huey (Janice) Golden, Gary Golden, all of Albany, GA, Travis (Stacy) Golden of Lee County, Eleven Grandchildren Kristy (Jeremy) Heard, Paul E. (Stacy) Golden, Jr., Scott (Shannon) Golden, Maggie (Steven) Rose, Chris (Nikki) Golden, Lacy (Jason) Hunnewell, Kayla (Tyler) Beckum, Alayna Golden, Annslee Golden, Allison Golden, eighteen Great Grandchildren, and his sister Geneva Golden Tyson.
In Lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to Pine Bluff Baptist Church c/o Venture of Faith Camp 499 Pine Bluff Rd. Albany, GA 31705 (http://pinebluffbaptist.net/)
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
