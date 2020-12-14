Mr. Curtis Norris Harris, 56, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bronwood City Cemetery in Bronwood, Georgia. Apostle Michael Harris will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
Precious memories of Mr. Harris will always be cherished by his loving and devoted family: mother, Bessie Mae Harris of Dawson, GA; four brothers, Joseph (Rita) Harris, Gregory Harris, Derrick (Angela) Harris, and Michael (Shevonne) Harris, all of Dawson, GA; three sisters, Patricia (Bobby) Mathis of Albany, GA, and Bobbie Harris and Cassandra (Ricky) Monds, both of Dawson GA; two devoted friends who were more like brothers, Calvin Smith, of Augusta, GA, and Kenneth Smith of Marietta, GA; a very special friend, Marva Marks as well as her son Montreal Marks; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and other family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.