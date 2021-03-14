Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Horne, 52, of Albany, GA, died March 12, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held 2 PM Friday at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Hal Pinson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Cindy was born in Albany, GA on February 3, 1969. She grew up here, attending Calvary Baptist Church, graduated from Albany High School in 1987 where she was a member of the band and served as Drum Major in her senior year.
Cindy went on to attend Albany Technical College graduating with a degree in Culinary Arts and received the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (Goal) and was also employed as an instructor. Cindy was employed in the Food Industry since she was 16 years old. She dearly loved what she did and owned and operated and C & C Catering and other Catering services. Cindy had a big heart and was always thinking of others.
Survivors include her parents, Leonard "Buzzy" and Robbie Horne, her brother, Leonard "Len" Horne (Christy) all of Albany, GA, two nephews, Steven Horne of Washington State and Joshua Horne of Albany, GA, a niece, Jerrica Horne of Albany, GA and her uncles, Jack Willis, Jr. of Panama City Beach, FL, John Willis (Kathy) of Savannah, GA and Larry Horne (Joan) of Virginia, Jim Joyner of North Carolina and special cousins.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Cindy to Alzheimer's Outreach Center, 229 N. Jackson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.