Mrs. Cynthia Grace Crews Cooke, 85, of Albany, GA, died September 29, 2019 at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Springs, PA. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Chad Ellis and Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Cooke was born on January 8, 1934 in Sylvania, GA to the late James and Austin Frawley Crews. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church. In earlier years, she faithfully served in many ways including as teacher to those with special needs. It was her joy to help anyone in need. She enjoyed time with her family and bowling with friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcene Taylor (Bob) of Sautee, GA; her son, Ed Cooke (Jan) of New Enterprise, PA; grandchildren, Scott Miller, Lori Berry (Patrick), Ryan Cooke, Hannah and Daniel Cooke; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cooke was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin Gerald Cooke, Sr.; her sisters, Creola Bragg, Hatie Mae Stapleton, Luereather Salter, and Ruth Mock; and a brother, Rufus Crews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4616 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
Mathews Funeral Homew is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 435-5657
