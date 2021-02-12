Cynthia "Cyndi" Harrell Lawrence, 72, of Leesburg passed away Thursday morning, February 11, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service to celebrate Cyndi's life will be held on Monday, February 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at the church prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Masks will be required and we will follow social separation guidelines.
Born December 11, 1948 in Porterdale, Georgia, Cyndi, who was called "Cynthia Ann" by her extended family, lived in such cities during her early years as Davisboro, Metter, Americus, Albany, and Tifton, before ultimately settling in Lee County. She was a graduate of Georgia Southwestern University and educated hundreds of students over the 30 years she served as a teacher, spending the majority of her teaching career at Radium Springs Elementary School in Albany, from which she retired in 2006.
Cyndi was treasured by her many friends and cherished by her family. She loved spending time with her husband of 46 years, Bill, and they enjoyed taking yearly trips to the north Georgia mountains, especially during the fall. Cyndi liked to read, get together with friends, and attend church and Sunday School at Porterfield, her church home for five decades. She loved Christmas, and she enjoyed decorating her home at Christmas time and celebrating with family. She had an unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ and kept her trust in God. Her life was family, her joy was her children, and her pride was being "Memama" to her three grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Lawrence, Sr.; children Bill Lawrence, Jr. (Krista) and Adam Lawrence (Kristin); grandchildren Grace Lawrence, Evan Lawrence, and Hannah Lawrence; a brother, Gary Harrell (Benjie); and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents John H. "Jack" Harrell and Willie Maude "Jake" Harrell.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for Cyndi as she bravely fought pancreatic cancer and to everyone for their cards and letters. Cyndi loved all of you. We will never forget her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation be made to The United Methodist Children's Home.
