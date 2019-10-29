Cynthia Laster
Albany, GA
Cynthia Denise Laster
Cynthia Denise Laster, 42, of Albany, GA departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing services will be conducted Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2pm at River Road Church of Christ, 411 Gaines Ave. where Brother Joe Godfrey will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held today Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 9-8:30pm. Family will receive friends at 509 Dunes Ave.

