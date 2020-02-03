Albany, Ga.
Cynthia Darby Mitchell
Cynthia Darby Mitchell, 83, of Albany, GA passed away at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Cynthia was born in Columbus, GA to the late Yeoman and Minnie Darby. She had resided in Albany, GA since 1963. She worked many years at Gayfers as a Cosmetologist. Cynthia was of the Baptist faith and attended Lake Side Baptist Church. She was a member of the loyal order of the Moose #1285 where she enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
In addition to her parents Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Leon Mitchell, a brother Gene Mclendon, and a son Joseph Brent Pierce. Survivors include a son Jack Allen Pierce (Sharon) of Lee County, a daughter Jackie Brown (Jim) of Atlanta, GA, step daughter Michele Godwin (Fred) of Crawfordville, FL, step son Donald DeWayne Mitchell (Debbie) of Lee County, a brother Joe Mercer Darby, CA, and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to Moose heart. (www.lodge1285.moosepages.org)
