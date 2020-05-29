The staff and management of J.L. Litman Funeral Service Albany, Georgia are saddened to announce the death of Cynthia Porter. The Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 30,2020 at 2 P.M. in the Red Oak Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.Please keep the family of Ms. Cynthia Porter in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
