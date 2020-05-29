Albany, GA
Cynthia Porter
 The staff and management of J.L. Litman Funeral Service Albany, Georgia are saddened to announce the death of Cynthia Porter. The Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 30,2020 at 2 P.M. in the Red Oak Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.Please keep the family of Ms. Cynthia Porter in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.