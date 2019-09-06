Leesburg, GA
Cynthia Walker
Mrs. Cynthia Walker, 83, of Leesburg, Georgia departed this life Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. from the Shiloh Baptist Church, 325 W Whitney Avenue, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Perry Simmons is the pastor and Rev. Lorenzo Heard will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Orse Johnson Cemetery, Muckalee Creek Road, Leesburg, Georgia. Her remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 1041 Lovers Lane Road, Leesburg, Georgia. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

