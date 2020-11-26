Mr. Cyrus "Cy" P. Huffman, Jr. 84, of Lee County, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Life Church of Leesburg with Pastor Matthew Schluckebier and Rev. Drew Abercrombie officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Following the service in Leesburg, there will be a short service at Unity Church of God in Jesup with burial to follow at 4:00 p.m. in the Sunset Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. George Moxley and Rev. Fred Griffis will officiate.
Born July 26, 1936, in Tulsa, OK, Cy was the son of the late Cyrus P. Huffman Sr. and Neala McDonald Huffman. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and retired in 1975 after 21 years of faithful and honorable service. He then went to work as a long-distance truck driver where he retired at 78 years old. Before moving to Lee County, Cy previously served as a Sunday School teacher and Elder at the Unity Church of God in Jesup from 1998-2004. He was currently a member of Life Church of Leesburg where he served on the Church and Pastors Council. He loved serving the Lord, reading scripture, picking at his guitar, and spending time with his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Huffman.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years, Janelle D. Huffman of Lee County; children, Bill Brooks, Kathy Lynn Hastings (Wade), Lisa Carol Moore (Dale) all of Jacksonville, FL, Rebecca Lee Sullivan (Rob) of Ponte Vedra, FL, Michelle D. Mavromat (Nick) of Jesup, Tony McMickle (Angie) of Leesburg, Donnie McMickle (Kara) of Macon, and Lynn Hanson (Rob) of Leesburg; 3 brothers, Dale Huffman of Milton, FL, Bill Huffman of Tulsa, OK, and Frank Huffman of Jesup; sister, Nancy Drawdy of Tarrytown; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Affinis Hospice at 1005 Boulder Drive, Gray, GA 30132.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
