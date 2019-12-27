Daisey Hall-Thomas

Stone Mountain, GA
Daisey Mae Hall-Thomas
Mrs. Daisey Mae Hall-Thomas, 64 of Stone Mountain formally of Newton, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00AM at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 217 South Washington Street, Albany where Reverend Michael G. Ephraim, Sr serves as pastor. Reverend Ernest Davis, Jr. will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Green Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 3325 Georgia Highway 200, Newton , Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, December 27, 2018, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
