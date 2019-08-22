Daisy Petty

Mrs. Daisy M. Petty 92, of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service honoring her legacy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Greater Second Mt Olive Sports Complex in Albany, Georgia. Rev. Lorenzo Heard to officiate. Interment will follow in Union Memorial Park 1000 South McKinley Street, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
