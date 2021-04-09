Dale Alan Kunkle, 61, of Glasgow, KY, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 12, 1959 to the late Ronald J Kunkle and the late Edna Louise (Lou) Sheffield Kunkle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years to Mary Beth Kunkle, one son Ryan Kunkle (Emilee) of Glasgow, KY, two daughters Mary LeNan Lancaster (James) of Kennesaw, GA and Kristina Louise Kunkle Martin (Nicholas) of Glasgow, KY, one granddaughter Anna Elizabeth Kunkle of Glasgow, KY, two brothers Ronald J. Kunkle "Ronnie" (Teresa) and Dean Kunkle of Asheville, NC, one sister, Tina Baumer (Jay) of Leesburg, GA, and aunts, uncles, several nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is also proceeded in death by one brother Russell J. Kunkle.
Dale, also had a beloved dog by his side always, (Bernie). He lived in Albany, GA and Leesburg, GA many years before moving to Glasgow, KY. Please pray for his family.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.