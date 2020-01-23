Albany, GA
Dale Carl Hoffman
Senior Master Sgt. Dale Carl Hoffman (Ret.), 91, of Albany, GA, went home to be with his Maker on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1508 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, GA 31707. Rev. Doug Hudson will officiate. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hoffman was born August 23, 1928 and raised in Holloway Tara Township, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl August and Mamie Winkleman Hoffman of Appleton, MN, and his sister Audrey Ruplinger and her husband Robert of Alexandria, MN.
SMSgt Hoffman retired from the US Air Force after 21 years of service. He served his country during the Korean Conflict, Vietnam and the Cold War. Upon his retirement from USAF, SMSgt. Hoffman brought his family back to Albany and continued his education. He graduated from Southwest Georgia College in Americus with a Master's Degree in Education. He was employed by the Dougherty County School System as an elementary school teacher for 14 years at Mamie Brosnan Elementary, retiring in 1991.
His life was centered around his family, friends and his love for them and his church. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Albany where he served as President of the Congregation, Elder Sunday School Superintendent and worked on several boards. To God be the Glory!
A former member of the Albany Lions Club, he served as President, 1st Vice President and held other offices. He was lovingly known as the fund raiser by collecting and turning in aluminum cans in order to assist the Georgia Lighthouse for the Blind Foundation. He was inducted in the Lions Hall of Fame and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and was involved with the building of homes. He served 20 years with the Boys and Girls Clubs, he was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, the American Legion, the Veteran of Foreign Wars and organizer of a group of airmen who met quarterly. He named the group "Turner and Friends" who were stations at Turner Air Force Base in Albany and any other Air Force members who served elsewhere.
He was a master gardener who loved working in his yard and gardens. He furnished fresh fruits and veggies to his friends and neighbors harvested from his own gardens. His favorite time of the year was any change of seasons and particularly love the spring and fall.
Mr. Hoffman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ida Lorene Hoffman, Albany, GA, sons Dale (Mary Ellyn) Hoffman, Jr., Denver, CO, Terrell Cooper (Carrie) Hoffman, Sasser, GA, a daughter, Rev. Paula S. Hoffman, Warner Robins, GA, grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Hoffman, Denver, CO, Stephanie Hoffman, Niceville, FL, Terrell Cooper (Anna) Hoffman, Jr., Waycross, GA, Branden Hoffman, Athens, GA, Anna (Blake) Harrell, Leesburg, GA, seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Abbigail, and Juliette Hoffman, Gabriel, Alexander, Zachary, and Emily Marie.
His family survivors in Minnesota include a sister, Barbara (David) Beyer, Alexandria, MN, a brother, Norman (Becky) Hoffman, Holloway, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome visitors on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Lighthouse of the Blind Foundation, 5582 Peachtree Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341.
