Dale Gorty Joiner, 79, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Oaks at Oakland Plantation. Private graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Dr. William D. (Butch) Knight will officiate.
Dale "aka Mop" was a kind, sassy, and caring Southern woman. Dale met her husband, Dr. Wilson Joiner aka "Bop", on a blind date. They got married when Dr. Joiner moved to San Antonio for the Air Force. Dale loved her husband from the moment they met to her very last breath.
She taught elementary school at Deerfield Windsor School for 25 years where she began the St. Jude's Christmas program. Dale was a member of Jr. League, Garden Club, and First Baptist Church of Albany where she taught Sunday School. She loved her pets, her garden, and her sewing. Dale will be remembered for the life she led as a loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Gortatoski and Mae Luke Gortatoski and her husband, Dr. Wilson E. Joiner, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Bubba Joiner and his wife Kerry, Albany, GA, daughter, Lacy Amedio and her husband, Steve, Charlotte, NC, a sister, Joan Oliver and her husband Bobby, Columbus, GA and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flower those desiring may make memorials in memory of Dale Gorty Joiner to, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/donate).
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
