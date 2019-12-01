Dana Hill Oosterveen, 42, of Albany, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be 2 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Albany. Dr. Wm. E. "Butch" Knight will officiate.
A lifelong resident of Albany, Dana was a graduate of Deerfield-Windsor School, Georgia Southern and Valdosta State with a MBA. She was the Director of Foster Care with NECCO.
Dana lived her life out loud, she loved the outdoors and riding horses. Dana had such a love for people, she advocated for children in foster care through her work with NECCO.
Dana's biggest love was for her family. Charlie and Wade were her heartbeat and life, she was the epitome of a baseball mama.
She was preceded in death by her father Drew Hill.
Survivors include her husband Casey Oosterveen, sons, Charles Walter Oosterveen, Wade Hill Oosterveen, her mother Jane Dempsey Hill and brother Dave Hill.
The family will receive friends Monday 12:30 to 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Albany.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to NECCO, 2516 Dawson Rd, Suite H, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
