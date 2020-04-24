Daniel Jackson "Jack" Baker, Jr., 95, of Sale City, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Oakview Cemetery.
Born February 3, 1925 in Colquitt County, GA, Mr. Baker was the son of the late Daniel Jackson Baker, Sr. and Lennie Keen Baker. He was married to the late Florence Palmer Baker and was also preceded in death by a son, William Palmer "Bill" Baker. Mr. Baker was a veteran of the United Sates Army and Merchant Marines, having served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a retired farmer and member of First Baptist Church of Camilla, where he was a deacon and taught a Sunday School Class. Mr. Baker served as a Mitchell County Commissioner, a member of the Masonic Lodge of Pelham, the Shriners, a director for the Masonic Children's Home, a Farm Bureau State Director, member of the American Legion Post 141 and the Mitchell County Cattlemen's Association.
Survivors include a son, Dan Baker of Sale City; a daughter, Tana Len Baker of Waynesville, NC; five grandchildren, Layla Strange (Clay), Hali Baker, Kira Bush, Hunter Bush, Larry Itson, Jr.; two great grandchildren, Baker Strange and Logan Itson.
Memorials may be made to the Masonic Children's Home, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, GA 31208, The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or Colquitt Regional Hospice, 2516 5th Ave, SE, Moultrie, GA 31776.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.